john-stamos-shares-health-update-on-dave-coulier

John Stamos has shared an update on his close friend Dave Coulier’s progress in his cancer treatment journey.

Videos by Suggest

During the opening night of Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For The Ride on Broadway, held on August 18 at The Nederlander Theatre in New York City, Stamos shared an update on Coulier’s health.

“I go see him. He’s doing great,” the 62-year-old told PEOPLE about Coulier.

(Photo by Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images)

“We have a couple of shows we’re doing together,” he continued about his Full House co-star. “We’re going to Japan in a couple of weeks to do a little Comic Con thing, which would be good. And it’s just fun to spend time with him, and he’s doing great.”

Coulier, 65, was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma in November 2024 after experiencing swollen lymph nodes from an upper respiratory infection.

His cancer was discovered after his doctor recommended PET scans, CT scans, and a biopsy.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it’s called B cell and it’s very aggressive,’” he explained to PEOPLE back in 2024.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he recalled then. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Dave Coulier Defended John Stamos Following Bald Cap Backlash

A few days after Coulier shared his diagnosis, Stamos wore a bald cap to show support for his friend’s shaved head before chemotherapy. “Nothing like throwing on a bald cap and flexing some Photoshop skills to show some love and solidarity with my bro @dcoulier,” he wrote on Instagram alongside the snapshot.

(Photo by John Stamos/Instagram)

“You’re handling this with so much strength and positivity—it’s inspiring. I know you’re going to get through this. I’m proud to stand with you every step of the way,” Stamos added.

Of course, some denizens of the internet clutched their pearls at the photo, feeling it was in poor taste. However, Coulier defended his friend following the backlash.

“I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey,” Coulier wrote on Instagram. “It’s our friendship (me and John), and this is how we are handling a very tough time.”

“I’m a comedian, and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up, and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bad cap – being a true loving friend and brother,” he added.