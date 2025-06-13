John Stamos Opens Up About the Moment He Told Beach Boys’ Mike Love That Brian Wilson Died: ‘Mike, Your Cousin Passed Away’

John Stamos has shared how he broke the news to Mike Love about the passing of his Beach Boys bandmate and cousin, Brian Wilson.

Stamos, who has played drums and guitar with the Beach Boys for 40 years, was traveling with Love when he learned of Wilson’s death at 82 on Wednesday.

“I was with Mike, I got off the plane, and I got the text,” the Full House actor told The New York Post on Thursday at the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held at New York’s Marriott Marquis, before honoring Love during the event.

Stamos told the outlet he essentially cut straight to the heartbreaking news.

“I was like, ‘Oh boy, I guess I better [tell him].’ I said, ‘Mike, your cousin passed away,’ and his face went blank,” he recalled to The Post.

Understandably, Love was gobsmacked.

“And we sat in the car for 2½ hours or so … he didn’t say one word,” Stamos added. “And I didn’t ask him anything, ask him how he was feeling. I knew how he was feeling.”

Stamos, who grew up idolizing the Beach Boys long before playing with them, understood the deep loss 84-year-old frontman Love felt over the group’s mastermind.

“You know, they had 80-plus years together,” Stamos explained. “They made beautiful music together.”

John Stamos Reflects on the Loss of Brian Wilson

Of course, Stamos joins the world in mourning the loss of Brian Wilson, a true visionary who transformed pop music forever.

“Without Brian Wilson, life would be a mistake,” he told The Post. “It’s been a big blow to all of us.”

Meanwhile, Stamos first performed with the Beach Boys on July 4, 1985, at the Washington Monument.

“This July 4th will be 40 years of nagging them and stalking them,” he quipped.

However, Stamos has played a bigger role than just being a fan or touring performer with the Beach Boys. He helped bring their music to a new generation by featuring them on his TV shows Full House and You Again.

He also appeared in the music video for their 1988 No. 1 hit “Kokomo” and directed the video for their 1992 song “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”

Stamos feels grateful for the time he spent with Wilson, including a memorable trip to Montreal.

“We were doing some shows in Montreal, I was with them, and Mike couldn’t make about five shows,” he recalled. “And so Brian came out, and he’s the lead singer of the band … and it was great.”

For Stamos, the Beach Boys’ music feels more important than ever, even after six decades.

“Decency is at an all-time low, and discord at an all-time high,” Stamos said, adding: “and we’ve never needed the Beach Boys music more.”