beach-boys-legend-brian-wilson-dead-at-82

Brian Wilson, the co-founder and main songwriter of the Beach Boys, has passed away, his family announced.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family wrote alongside a recent, candid snapshot Wilson smiling while sitting on a park bench.

“We are at a loss for words right now,” Wilson’s family continued. “Please respect our privacy at this time, as our family is grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

“Love & Mercy,” they concluded.

In early 2024, the acclaimed creative force was revealed to be living with a neurocognitive disorder similar to dementia, according to Pitchfork.

Wilson was 82 years old.

Wilson’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson, passed away in January 2024.

Brian Wilson with his wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wilson, born in Inglewood, California, started The Beach Boys—originally called the Pendletones—as a teenager with his brothers Dennis and Carl, their cousin Mike Love, and school friend Al Jardine. Their first song, “Surfin’,” was released by Candix Records in 1962. The label changed the band’s name to the Beach Boys without asking them, per Pitchfork.

A year later, the band signed with Capitol Records and released their debut album, Surfin’ Safari. The track “Surfin’ U.S.A.” became the Beach Boys’ first Top 10 hit in the U.S.

1963 proved to be a prolific one for The Beach Boys. The band released three albums: Surfin’ U.S.A., Surfer Girl, and Little Deuce Coupe.

Around this time, Brian Wilson began working as a producer for other musicians. He collaborated with artists like Jan and Dean, the Castellas, Donna Loren, Sharon Marie, and more.

Brian Wilson Masterminds the Groundbreaking ‘Pet Sounds’

In 1964, Brian Wilson left touring with the Beach Boys after experiencing a panic attack. He then focused on production and started working on the groundbreaking album Pet Sounds in 1965. Wilson collaborated with the renowned studio musicians known as the Wrecking Crew for the borderline experimental album.

When it was first released, Pet Sounds was seen as a commercial disappointment and received mixed reviews. However, it went on to become highly influential and, in 2004, was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry for its cultural, historical, and artistic importance.

Wilson planned a follow-up album called Smile, but it was ultimately canceled after repeated delays. After the project was scrapped in 1967, Wilson stepped back from his role in the band. In 1968, he sought treatment in a psychiatric hospital. After releasing Pet Sounds, Wilson briefly ran a health food store called the Radiant Radish. In the 1970s, he worked with the band while struggling with addiction.

Wilson’s struggles with his health led to a controversial treatment under psychologist Eugene Landy, later depicted in the biographical film Love & Mercy.

The Beach Boys saw a brief revival after their 1977 album Love You, but Brian Wilson’s health struggles continued. After being removed from the band in 1982 for treatment under Dr. Eugene Landy, Landy gained significant control over Wilson’s life. This led to Wilson’s solo debut in 1988. In 1992, legal action by Wilson’s family resulted in Landy losing his license and receiving a restraining order.

Brian Wilson Revisits ‘Smile’

Wilson returned to Smile and worked with Darian Sahanaja to revive the studio sessions for a live concert. In 2004, he released Brian Wilson: Presents Smile, to widespread critical acclaim.

He released solo albums through the 2000s, with his last being No Pier Pressure in 2015, featuring Kacey Musgraves and Zooey Deschanel. In 2016, he published a memoir and followed up in 2017 with a previously unreleased track, “Some Sweet Day,” and a new single, “Run James Run.”

Brian Wilson and the Beach Boys were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. Wilson has won two Grammy Awards from nine nominations, and in 2001, the Beach Boys received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.