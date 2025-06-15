John Mulaney Says His Wife Olivia Munn Has Received Violent Threats Over Her Comments About Ms. Rachel

Days after Olivia Munn announced she doesn’t allow her children to watch Ms. Rachel, the actress’ husband, John Mulaney, reveals their family has received violent threats against them over the remarks.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Mulaney claimed his family has received intense backlash over the comments.

“An innocent comment my wife Olivia Munn made about what children’s programs we like has somehow -unbelievably- been conflated with not caring about the deaths of children in Gaza,” Mulaney said, referring to Ms. Rachel’s advocacy for the children of Gaza during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

John Mulaney speaks out after his wife, Olivia Munn, says she doesn’t allow their children to watch Ms. Rachel. Photo by John Mulaney/Instagram Stories

Because of this, my wife and two children are now receiving violent and threatening comments and messages in her DMs,” Mulaney continued. “This is absolutely insane and needs to stop. The people doing this are so wildly out of line and so unhelpful to any conversation.”

The comedian went on to add, “You took a nothing comment to a dark and dangerous place. This kind of behavior isn’t activism.”

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Munn explained why she doesn’t allow her and Mulaney’s two children, Malcom and Méi, to watch videos by Ms. Rachel.

“I know kids love [Ms. Rachel],” the actress explained. “But the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.”

Olivia Munn Also Doesn’t Like Cartoons

Along with the famous educational YouTuber, Olivia Munn said she’s not a big fan of children’s cartoons.

“Malcolm asked for Blue’s Clues [recently], and I don’t know who showed him Blue’s Clues, but they are on my s— list now,” she noted. “I said, ‘Hell no. Not in my house.'”

However, she did note that PBS’s children’s series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, which helped her and Mulaney with telling Malcolm he was going to be a big brother.

PEOPLE has since removed the interview from its website, with the editor’s note reading, “On June 11, we took the unusual step of removing the post titled, ‘Olivia Munn Doesn’t Let Her Kids Watch Ms. Rachel. Here’s Why,’ due to the violent threats that escalated towards the interview subject and her family.”

The note went on to add, “There is no excuse for these abhorrent attacks, and we will always prioritize safety above all else.”

Ms. Rachel also spoke out and wrote, “This isn’t happening, but I also am not for canceling people who make mistakes. (She just shared an opinion, which is fine.) We all make mistakes and struggle and misspeak and do beautiful, kind things because it’s hard to be a human. It’s really hard.”

The YouTuber also shared a message, “Please be kind to Olivia & her previous family. I don’t believe in hate, attacks, or hurtful comments. As I said in my first post, this isn’t about her. It was that I scroll & see stories that don’t matter while seeing that children’s immeasurable suffering is being ignored – it breaks me.”

She then noted, “Also, I know some outlets would love to cover a feud between two women, but guess what? That doesn’t exist. Her and I have been in touch and we are both choosing kindness.”