Olivia Munn Reveals Why She Doesn’t Allow Her Children to Watch Ms. Rachel

Although Ms. Rachel is a staple for many parents, Olivia Munn admits she’s not a fan of the famous educational YouTuber.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Olivia Munn revealed why she doesn’t allow her children, Malcom and Méi, to watch videos by Ms. Rachel. “I know kids love [Ms. Rachel],” the actress acknowledged. “But the thing is, if I can’t watch it, I’m not going to spend the rest of my life going crazy. These kid shows drive me crazy.”

Munn also said she didn’t like cartoons. “Malcolm asked for Blue’s Clues [recently], and I don’t know who showed him Blue’s Clues, but they are on my s— list now,” she pointed out. “I said, ‘Hell no. Not in my house.'”

Olivia Munn then said that her husband, John Mulaney, got Malcolm into Spider-Man cartoons. However, she noted those weren’t interesting to her either. “I put on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and was like, ‘If you want to watch the real-life ones, then we can watch that.’ It might be a little too old for him, but I can’t take the cartoons.”

Olivia Munn Says While Ms. Rachel Is Banned, There’s One Children’s Program That Is Acceptable For Her Kids to Watch

Olivia Munn did offer one exception to her cartoon rule – she said PBS’ hit children’s series Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood is a “great program.”

The show helped her and Mulaney tell Malcolm that he was going to be a big brother. “Daniel Tiger has a little sister, and we’d tell him, There’s a baby sister coming,” Munn explained.

Munn then said that when Méi was born, she and Mulaney made sure not to change Malcolm’s world.

“A lot of times, people will be like, ‘Oh, you’re a big brother now. You’re not the baby anymore. Now you can help mommy get the diapers,'” she said. “So, all of a sudden, he has all these responsibilities, and he doesn’t just get to be carefree anymore.”

She further pointed out. “Instead, we would say, ‘Now we have two babies. There’s baby Méi Méi and baby Malcolm.”