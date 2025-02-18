John Mellencamp’s Daughter Teddi Sued for Alleged Racial Discrimination Amidst Health Struggles



Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and John Mellencamp’s Teddi receives news that she is being sued for alleged racial discrimination one day after she underwent emergency brain surgery.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mellencamp is being sued by her former live-in housekeeper/nanny, Julia Umana. The ex-employee claimed that she was treated poorly by the reality TV star by abusing her power, shortening paychecks, and creating a hostile work environment.

Umana also claimed that Teddi Mellencamp engaged in racial discrimination and harassment.

The former employee further stated that Mellencamp overworked her and treated her far worse than other employees who were white. Mellencamp allegedly accused Umana of stealing and committing theft despite cameras being placed throughout her residence.

Umana then accused Mellencamp of mocking her for speaking Spanish. After she decided to quit, Mellencamp pressured her to work three 12-hour shifts before she left. She was only paid $325 for those shifts. After she complained about the low pay, Umana was fired.

Along with discrimination, Umana is suing Mellencamp for wrongful termination. She said the reality TV star owes her unpaid wages and is suing her for $2 million in damages.

Teddi Mellencamp Opened Up About Her Brain Tumors and Emergency Surgery in a Post on Instagram

Just before she had her emergency brain surgery, Teddi Mellencamp took to her Instagram to share more details about the procedure and her tumors.

“For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she wrote in her latest social media post. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”

She continued by revealing that after a CT scan and MRI, doctors discovered multiple tumors on her brain. They believe these tumors have been growing for at least six months.

“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” Mellencamp shared. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”

Mellencamp then declared how blessed she is to be surrounded by her children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are “doing everything possible” to get her back into better health.

“Thank you to everybody who has reached out,” she added. “And to everyone who has supported me along this journey.”

The surgery came just a few months after Mellencamp ended her 13-year marriage with Edwin Arroyave.