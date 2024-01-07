John Mayer Says He ‘Absolutely’ Wants to Get Married, Jokes About His ‘Kink’

John Mayer has no interest in being “America’s ex-boyfriend” anymore. He wants to find a special lady, settle down, and get married.

The Gravity singer opened up about his romantic life during a January 7 installment of Kelly Rizzo’s Comfort Food. Mayer has been linked to dozens of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Cameron Diaz, and Jessica Simpson, but he’s never come close to saying “I do.”

Because of his dating history, fans assume he isn’t looking for long-term monogamy. However, he’d love to find a Ms. Mayer. “People don’t think I want to be married,” he said. “I absolutely want to be married.”

“I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do,'” he continued; “I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.'”

The 46-year-old joked that having that “romantic fantasy” is proof that someone is a “full grown-up.”

“Your kink is that you want someone to be like, ‘John’s got a guy,'” Rizzo laughed.

“Reliance kink? Oh my God. Reliability kink? YES!” said Mayer.

John Mayer Wants to Start a Family

John Mayer didn’t reveal if he currently has a special someone in his life. He’s kept a private life in recent years, but this isn’t the first time he’s expressed his desire to say, “I do.”

In December 2022, the Grammy winner debunked the rumor that he’s afraid to commit while chatting on the Call Her Daddy podcast. He also added, “Of course I want to get married.”

The year prior, Mayer visited Andy Cohen Live and admitted that he wanted a life like his brothers, who are both married with kids. He also noted that his own father had him late in life, so he still has time to start a family.

That same year, he told Adele that he was determined to settle down. “I’m going to get myself married,” he admitted. “One of these days.”

And all the way back in 2017, he explained his visions of fatherhood. In a perfect world, he’d perform concerts with a wife and a “baby with the protective earphones” sitting in the crowd.