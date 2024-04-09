John Cena Speaks Out About Viral ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud Between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel

Nearly a decade after rumors started circulating about the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the Fast & Furious set, John Cena weighs in on the situation.

The feud began in 2016 when Johnson, who appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise as Luke Hobbs, was originally introduced as an antagonist to Diesel’s well-known character, Dom Toretto.

Although the characters ended up teaming up, Johnson and Diesel reportedly did not get along behind the scenes. Johnson sparked the gossip after he called out “male co-stars” in the Fast & Furious franchise in a since-deleted 2016 Instagram post.

Although he stated in 2021 that he would no longer appear in the action-packed franchise, Johsnon did a cameo in Fast X.

John Cena, who first appeared in 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, spoke to Dax Shepard about the feud. During his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Cena addressed the alleged feud.

“There’s certainly rumors about that,” Cena said. “I can’t deny that. You have two very alpha, driven people. You get two, there can only be one.”

John Cena also acknowledged he’s just a “guest” in the Fast & Furious franchise. “I’m not trying to get in the sandbox. That’s not my thing,” he noted. “I’m grateful for what you’ve given, I just want to be the best firetruck I can.”

Cena’s character appeared to die during the key climax of Fast X.

Dwayne Johnson Previously Revealed Why He and Vin Diesel Ended Their Infamous Feud

John Cena’s remarks come nearly a year after Dwayne Johnson revealed why he and Vin Diesel put an end to their infamous feud once and for all.

In a long post on X (formerly Twitter), Johnson revealed that he and Diesel ended the feud in 2022. “We’ll lead with brotherhood and resolve,” he shared. “And always take care of the franchise, characters [and] FANS that we love.”

Johnson then stated that despite their differences, he and Diesel have been “like brothers” for years. “When you lead with the idea of, No. 1, resolve,” he continued.

“You just think about the future. You think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves and those bigger plans are bigger build outs.”

Johnson pointed out he was focusing on his “north star,” which is the franchise. “The north star: Our characters that we love. And the north star: our fans that we love. So when you add all that up, it’s really not a hard decision to make. It’s a yes.”

Johnson further added that he was not only going to appear in Fast X, but he was working on a new standalone Hobbs film.