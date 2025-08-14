John Cena Declares ‘It’s Time’ For Him to Move On From the WWE

After 20 years as a WWE champion, John Cena is ready to retire from the ring finally.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Cena reflected on his iconic wrestling career. He noted that his body is telling him to stop,

“I feel a little bit slower,” he admitted. “I’m not as strong as I was. I look at all the current superstars, and they’ve earned the right to chase their times. For me, it’s time.”

Cena then shared, “I also remember when I was a young kid back in 2002 thinking I’d never get a chance. And then when I did, I came up with a young, hungry class. And I think if I hang around any longer than now, I’m just taking time away from those young guys who can be the next chance to make an impact. It’s time, man. It’s time.”

The WWE icon further shared that he is taking it all in as he prepares for his final 11 matches.

When asked by Fallon if he has a final opponent in mind, Cena said, “No, no. I’ve never operated like that. I’ve just always kind of been reliable, showing up, and doing whatever I’m asked. And I really want this tour to be, not only special… I want it to be special for the business.”

“My goal has always been to leave WWE better than I found it,” he added. “So whoever they deem appropriate to get that energy, man, I’m cool with that.”

John Cena Announced His WWE Retirement in 2024

The 17-time world champion announced his retirement plans in 2024. Although he said he was retiring, Cena said he still wants to be part of the WWE in some capacity.

“I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can,” he shared at the time. “And being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come.”

Wrestling News reports that WWE is discussing plans to move John Cena’s retirement match to a new date. Nothing has been finalized yet.

