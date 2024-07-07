John Cena Announces WWE Retirement, Shocks Wrestling Fans

WWE legend John Cena shocked the wrestling world last night. The former 16-time WWE Champion announced that he would be retiring from the ring in 2025.

Cena made a surprise appearance during WWE’s Money in the Bank event on July 6. As he made his way down the ramp, he held up a towel that read “The Last Time Is Now.”

Fans quickly started speculating that Cena’s in-ring career could be coming to an end. Cena then got on the microphone and confirmed those suspicions – announcing his formal retirement for next year.

"Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE."



John Cena announced that he is retiring from the WWE in 2025.



After the event concluded, Cena further discussed what his retirement in 2025 will look like. Cena and the WWE are planning a “retirement tour” for the future WWE Hall of Famer, spanning from January through December.

All that is known for now is that Cena will appear at two of WWE’s biggest events – the Royal Rumble in February and WrestleMania 41 in April.

“It’s not gonna end at WrestleMania,” Cena stated. “WrestleMania will be my last WrestleMania. But hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, we’re going straight through from January to December.”

“I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can, Cena concluded. “And being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time to come.”