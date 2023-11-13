John Cena Injured And To Undergo Surgery

The WWE Superstar turned actor went to X to reveal a big health update.

At the age of 46, John Cena revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that he underwent a procedure on one of his arms and is set to undergo surgery on the other in the near future. His two-month long attendance in the WWE ended just earlier this month prior to this announcement.

Thank you @JeffDugasMD and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 10, 2023

“Thank you [Jeff Dugas] and your entire team in Birmingham! One arm fixed, clean & headed for therapy … one arm left to go! Thank you again and see you ASAP for the next one!!” Cena wrote.

Details about the injury nor his surgery have not been released at this time. In his recent WWE Crown Jewel match, Solo Sikoa defeated Cena . Benefiting from the actor’s strike, Cena enjoyed an extended stint in WWE. With the strike now over, the Hidden Strike star is now set to return to the world of movies and TV shows.

WWE

While appearing as a guest on the After the Bell podcast, Cena shared how he got permission from the Screen Actor’s Guild (SAG) to compete in WWE.

“Well, that’s certainly a happening that’s beyond my control,” Cena said, according to the Wrestling Observer. “So, I’m fortunate enough to have a lot of things on the movie and television side lined up — none of which I can talk about because we’re in the middle of a labor dispute.”

“Then the labor dispute happens and the Screen Actors Guild decides as an entirety to go on strike,” Cena continued. “Which either leaves me idle or asking questions of, ‘Well, what can I do? What is within my control?’ And I wanted to see if it was okay to come back to tour. So we called the proper people at SAG, we got written, legal okay that it would be okay to come back to WWE. And once I had that, then I could ask the question of, ‘Hey, WWE, do you guys want me to come back and hang out for a little bit?’ So — here we are.”

Cena was featured in six movie releases this year, with Fast X and Barbie being the most popular. Together, these films grossed over $2 billion globally.

Soon, the WWE alum will take on roles in several upcoming films, including Grand Death Lotto and Ricky Stanicky.

In another recent interview, the Freelance actor explained what started the feud between he and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2011. Supposedly, Cena opened up about how he felt like Johnson was abandoning the WWE for “the big screen” and how he handled the situation poorly.

WWE

“I violated his trust and I made allegations about his perspective that I knew nothing about,” Cena admitted.

Still, we hope that John Cena makes a full recovery.