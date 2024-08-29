John Cena Details His ‘Uncomfortable’ Conversations About Not Wanting Kids With Wife Shay

John Cena explained why he doesn’t want to have kids and how that conversation played out with his wife in a recent episode of Club Shay Shay.

During his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, the 16-time world champion elaborated on his decision to remain childless

“I don’t want them,” he said. “I have a certain curiosity about life, and I also know the investment that it takes. And my biggest fear is, as someone who’s driven – many times stubborn, and selfish – I try to approach the world with kindness and curiosity, but I don’t think I’m personally ready, nor will I ever be, to invest the time it needs to be a great parent because I want to live life for all it is. I still have a lot to do. And I still want to do a lot.”

John Cena Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Convo With Shay

Cena went on to explain the conversations he had with his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh, claiming that from the beginning he’d established that he had no intention of rearing kids.

“I opened with a few uncomfortable conversations,” the professional wrestler said. “Those were first or second date questions with my now-wife. It’s great because we both got to lean into these uncomfortable moments, address this stuff, and build a foundation.”

WWE Star Recalls Making Stern Decision

Cena explained that he has “thought long and hard about this” since he was a teenager and that this was “not a knee-jerk reaction.” But he did say that he’s only ever been “in that gray area during emotionally difficult times,” seemingly hinting at his breakup with Nikki Bella.

Cena previously dated the WWE star from 2012 to 2018 before calling off their engagement just weeks away from their wedding. While speaking on Maria Menounos’ “Better Together” show in 2020, Bella spoke about how differing opinions on starting a family was the rift that ultimately ended their relationship.

“Overall, we did have such an incredible relationship, it was just two people who wanted two different lives. We were trying so hard to make it one,” she said at the time. “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what we wanted.”