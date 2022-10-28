Everything We Know About John Candy’s Widow, Rosemary Margaret Hobor

When John Candy passed away in 1994, it shocked the world. Audiences had grown to love the Planes, Trains, and Automobiles star during his years on the screen, and he joined a long list of stars taken far too soon. The comedian is survived by his two children, Jennifer and Christopher, and his wife of 29 years, Rosemary Margaret Hobor. Here’s what we know about Hobor and her life since her husband’s tragic passing.

Her Early Life

Rosemary Margaret Hobor was born on August 30, 1949, in Toronto, Canada. She is one year older than Candy, who also grew up in Toronto. It’s believed Hobor attended Notre Dame High School in Toronto. NDHS is the all-girls sister school to Neil McNeil Catholic High School, the all-boys school that Candy attended. However, it doesn’t look like anyone has been able to confirm whether or not NDHS is Hobor’s alma mater.

Before meeting Candy, Hobor was already following her own passion for the arts. She studied at the Ontario College of Art & Design from 1969 to 1973. In 1997, she returned to her education, studying at the Brentwood Fine Art School. Little else is known about her life before her marriage to Candy. As an artist, she chooses to showcase her work rather than the details of her personal life.

There are some internet rumors floating around that Candy and Hobor were high school sweethearts. According to a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, this appears to be false. “They met on a blind date,” their daughter revealed. “They went out on a date and enjoyed each other, and then my dad reached out to Mom asking if she could help him type out a script.”

She Shared 15 Years Of Wedded Bliss With John Candy

Hobor was thrust into the public eye on April 28, 1979, when she married up-and-coming actor John Candy. The newlyweds welcomed their daughter, Jennifer, less than a year later in February of 1980. It was around this time that, according to her website bio, Hobor set up her personal studio in Toronto.

Before starting a family with Candy, she’d traveled the US and Canada, showcasing her art in various workshops and studios. However, it looks like she settled down for a little while after becoming a mother. In September of 1984, Candy and Hobor welcomed their son Christopher.

The new family was inseparable from that point on. Candy was known to travel with his wife and children, bringing them with him to filming locations. There are plenty of photos of Candy and his kids on various movie sets. Just as the actor’s parents did, Candy and Hobor raised their children in the Catholic church.

John Candy Died Of A Heart Attack In 1994

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and John Candy pose for the TriStar Pictures movie “Volunteers” circa 1984. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Candy died on March 4, 1994. The New York Times reported the actor’s cause of death was a heart attack in his sleep. The public soon became aware of all of the risk factors Candy possessed that likely contributed to his tragic passing. First and foremost, Candy’s family had a history of heart disease. His own father passed away from a heart attack at only 35 years old.

Christopher has insisted that his mother was a rock for his family after Candy’s death. “One of the things she taught us is that you have to go with the feelings. People are going to grieve differently,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Both Christopher and Jennifer followed in their father’s footsteps and have had steady acting careers for over a decade. However, they’ve confirmed that their mother has never had any desire to appear on the screen. “It’s just not her thing. My father was the one who was in front of the cameras,” Christopher revealed. To this day, Hobor has never remarried or had any public romantic relationship.

She Is A Respected Artist In Her Own Right

Despite forever attaching her name to the great John Candy, Rosemary Margaret Hobor is a respected figure in the art and ceramics community. She’s showcased her work in various cities including Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles. She participated in multiple virtual shows during the pandemic.

Patrons can view her work at her personal gallery in Santa Monica, California. She also sells art pieces on her website, RoseCandyArtist.com. According to her website, she plans to debut a new show for the 2022 holiday season.

Finally, it should be noted that, while it’s unclear if she ever had an official name change, she refers to herself on social media and in her professional work as “Rose Candy,” a delightful name that pays tribute to her late husband and her children. While John Candy’s widow has certainly shown resilience in her ability to raise her children as a single mother and to keep her artistic passions alive, it’s clear she still carries her late husband’s memory with her to this day.