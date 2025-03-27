Joe Rogan Slams Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds For Their Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

Joe Rogan slammed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds amid their legal battle with It Ends With Us actor/director, Justin Baldoni.

During the latest episode of his The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan declared that Lively and Reynolds “f— up.”

“Ryan’s trying to get out of it now,” Rogan pointed out. “He’s trying to get out of the lawsuit, and they’re like, ‘You are a key part of this.’”

Joe Rogan then repeated Justin Baldoni’s allegation that Blake Lively is suing him for sexual harassment because she and Ryan Reynolds were “tryin to take over” It Ends With Us.

“The whole thing’s crazy,” Rogan continued. “[Baldoni’s] suing The New York Times, and he’s got a great case there, too.”

While he and his podcast episode guest, Brendan Schaub, talked about the case, Rogan said that Baldoni’s only option is to battle in court and go “hard in the paint” if he wants to save his career.

“Especially, a guy like that who’s, like, known for being really sweet, nice guy,” Rogan pointed out. “And he’s, like, ‘All right, enough.’”

Joe Rogan Says Many People in Hollywood Would Be ‘Too Scared’ To Go Up Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Meanwhile, Joe Rogan stated that many people in Hollywood wouldn’t dream of going up against a power couple like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

He then chatted about how Baldoni has been open about sharing his “receipts,” which included email and text exchanges between him and Lively. Baldoni also released behind-the-scenes footage of when he allegedly made Lively “uncomfortable” on set.

The actor/filmmaker established a website dedicated to the cast, including all videos, texts, and emails.

“You literally have text exchange back and forth,” Rogan noted. “They just never thought that anybody was going to come out with the receipts.”

Baldoni is currently suing Lively and Reynolds and Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloan, for defamation, extortion, and false light invasion of privacy. He is seeking $400 million. He filed the lawsuit weeks after Lively accused him in her own lawsuit of sexual harassment and being involved in a smear campaign against her.