Joe Jonas Recalls The Time He Bought Nathan Fielder A Drink And Received A Jar Of Mayo In Return

Yes, you read that right.

Over the weekend, DNCE singer Joe Jonas treated his Instagram followers to a hilarious “storytime” video retelling his amusing encounter with Canadian comedian and actor, Nathan Fielder. It all happened at Donna’s, an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.

“So last night, I noticed Nathan Fielder was at the same restaurant I was having dinner at in L.A. I wanted to send him a drink, so I asked the waiter if we could send something over, and they said, ‘You have good taste,’ which made me feel good about my loving all things Nathan Fielder,” Jonas said in the video.

As a “thank you”, the “Cake By The Ocean” singer claimed that Fielder had the restaurant send back a dish containing nothing but a dish of mayonnaise. Jonas then ended the video with a photo of the alleged side of mayonnaise sitting on his table.

Instagram

Currently, Joe Jonas is touring with his brothers, Kevin and Nick, as part of the Jonas Brothers Five Albums One Night tour. The tour started in October and will continue across North America until December, followed by international dates through June next year.

Fielder, who has yet to comment on Jonas’ claims, is soon to star in a Showtime comedy called The Curse.

Emma Stone and Benny Safdie are also staring in the dark show that will be premiering on November 12. Fielder is one of the creators of the show, which follows the journey of a newly married couple who appear to be under a curse.

IMDb

What an odd way to thank someone! Still, this amusing story will definitely be added to as one of our top weird celebrity stories.