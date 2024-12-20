joe-jonas-flashes-his-shocking-upper-thigh-tattoos-in-new-video

Joe Jonas gifted his over 12 million Instagram followers with a peak at his gams… and the cartoon-centric ink he sports. The 35-year-old singer is known for his bold tattoos, and in a new Instagram video shared on December 19, he gave fans a glimpse of the unique designs on his upper thigh.

In a Thursday clip titled “You got tats right?”, the musician revealed his leg tattoos by lifting his bathrobe and briefs. The outline work already looks a bit faded, which makes sense because the tattoos date back to June 2018.

Tattoo artist Lauren Winzer gave fans a closer look at her work on Jonas by sharing detailed photos of the tattoos he got six years ago.

Jonas flaunted his gams and ink in a recent Instagram post. (Images via Instagram / Joe Jonas)

In the video, Jonas proudly showcased his love for 90s animation with ink featuring a singing SpongeBob SquarePants, Chuckie Finster from Rugrats, and Mojo Jojo from The Powerpuff Girls.

Joe Jonas Shows He’s a Kid at Heart with Most of His Tattoos

Jonas also added ink of beloved cartoon characters—Mario, Dexter, and Max Goof—over multiple sessions spaced days apart. During the same period, he got the outline of rock legend Freddie Mercury inked on his forearm, completing another bold addition to his collection.

Details of some of the tattoos artist Lauren Winzer gave Joe Jonas. (Images via Instagram Lauren Winzer)

Of course, Joe Jonas fans lavished praise on the pop star’s show of ink.

“Baby, Who turned the temperature hotter?” one fan gushed, adding fire and heart emojis. “Joe, Joe. You like to play with us,” another hot under-the-collar fan teased. “I woke up seeing paradise,’ a third fan exclaimed at the sight of her beloved icon’s skin.

Meanwhile, according to an Instagram video shared in August, Jonas still sports his 2018 tattoo of a woman inside a picture frame, which many fans believed was a tribute to his now ex-wife, Sophie Turner.

In September 2023, Jonas filed for divorce from the X-Men actress after four years of marriage, during which they welcomed two daughters. One year later, in the fall, the pair reached a settlement agreement.