Joe Jonas’ Bizarre Injectable Ad Shows The Hypocrisy Of The Beauty Industry

From the hundreds of appealing brand deals and other promotional offers that come with fame, many celebrities opt to endorse certain medications and appear in their commercials. Who could forget then-teenage Justin Bieber’s ad for Proactiv? Well, another teen sensation-turned-bonafide-pop-star, Joe Jonas, is trying his hand at something similar. However, we can’t help but notice some irony when we take a closer look.

Joe Jonas’ New Ad Campaign: ‘Less Is More’

Joe Jonas looks down-to-earth in his new ad, “Beauty on Your Terms.” We get a glimpse of him waking up in the morning before he begins talking about how he uses Xeomin, an injectable designed to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles, to keep him looking like himself.

“I believe less is more and I care what I put in my body.” Jonas says. “I want something that keeps me, well, looking like me — because there’s no one way to define beauty. And with a smart toxin like Xeomin®, it’s on my terms.”

Jonas’ Interview With ‘People’

If following up the sentence “I care what I put in my body” with an endorsement for a “smart toxin” doesn’t seem hypocritical enough, it gets worse. In a recent interview with People, Jonas spoke about his decision to partner with the brand and his own experiences and feelings toward aging and body image.

“We’re all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin]…I don’t think it’s necessarily something that we have to shy away from. We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

Admittedly, though this sentiment sounds great without the accompanying context, let’s look at it through the lens of the beauty industry. Of course someone who will financially benefit from the success of this injectable would put an altruistic spin on their sales pitch.

Why It’s Hypocritical

Unfortunately, all this does is perpetuate unrealistic beauty standards. Think about it. You hear Jonas’ interview, and you’re empowered and inspired to choose Xeomin treatment. It’s a cosmetic solution, so those costs come totally out of pocket. While the cost of one unit isn’t particularly high, injectables don’t provide a one-and-done solution — and not everyone can afford to keep up with it.

If something like Xeomin is marketed to the average consumer, beauty standards will continue to become even more out of reach — something only those with lots of disposable income are able to maintain.

Take, for example, the backlash recently handed to Kim Kardashian regarding her comments about her body. The model claimed that her beauty standards are “attainable” for everyone, not just billionaires like herself — and the world scoffed and laughed. An ad campaign like Jonas’ has serious implications in regards to the future of this kind of marketing. What’s next, do-it-yourself liposuction?

Jonas touts using Xeomin to keep him looking “like himself” when really, his looks are changing for a simple reason — he’s aging! Truly being comfortable in your skin is about embracing those fine lines, wrinkles, and stretch marks. It’s about viewing your body as your friend, as the roadmap of your life. It’s about realizing that you always look “like yourself” because you are yourself!

There’s no shame in doing things that will help make you more comfortable in your skin, but just remember that youth does not equal beauty. Plus, celebrity beauty standards are indeed unrealistic — not all of us can afford a team just to keep us looking young!

