Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Confirm Relationship, Share Kiss in Public

Many had begun speculating whether singer Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree have been dating. Well, the celebrity couple (sort of) made things official. While at a bowling alley in Sydney, Australia the pair sealed things with a kiss, according to PEOPLE.

“On Sunday, Jonas, 34, and Bree, 33 — who have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status — were pictured kissing at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney,” PEOPLE wrote.

“Jonas was joined by his brothers Nick, 31, and Kevin, 36, for the outing. Marking their second game of lawn bowling at the venue in the past week.”

📸| Não teremos Joe Jonas solteiro no Brasil!



Fotos tiradas por paparazzi de Joe Jonas com Stormi Bree na Austrália. pic.twitter.com/Ss8I8pjkB1 — Central Jonas Brothers (@centraljonasbr) March 4, 2024

Stormi Bree, Joe Jonas Have Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’

Stormi and Joe had been spending noticeably more time together over the past few months. It is when many began to speculate they were in a relationship. One source told US Weekly that the pair have been dating for “a few months.”

“Joe is still dating Stormi and things are going really well. They haven’t used the love word yet, but they’ve been seeing each other for a few months now and have been getting more serious over the past several weeks,” the source said.

The source also said that Stormi makes Joe “really happy.” Joe is “excited” about the way things have been going. He also has not ruled out the possibility of her meeting his two children.

“He hasn’t introduced his kids to Stormi yet. But if things continue going well like they have been, then he would definitely be open to them meeting sometime soon,” the source added.

Jonas Brothers to Headline March Madness Concert

The Jonas Brothers are getting ready to kick off their “Five Albums. One Night,” world tour. But they will also head to Phoenix Arizona. The band will be one of the headlines of the NCAA March Madness Music Festival in a release.

“The NCAA and TNT Sports Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One, today announced an incredible line-up of artists performing as part of the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in conjunction with the 2024 Division I Men’s Final Four. The free, three-day festival is set to take place April 5-7, at Hance Park in Phoenix,” the release reads.

“On Saturday, April 6, Coke Studio LIVE will take over as the presenting sponsor with GRAMMY®-nominated band Jonas Brothers hitting the stage as the eminent headliner delivering what is sure to be an outstanding performance.”