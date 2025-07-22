Joe Biden’s Son Claims the Former President Was Given Sleep Medication Before His Debate With Donald Trump

A little more than a year after Joe Biden stepped down as the 2024 Presidential Election candidate for the democratic party, his son Hunter revealed more details about the former president’s less-than-stellar debate with now-President Trump.

During his interview with Channel 5, Hunter revealed that his father had taken the sleep medication, Ambien, right before the debate. The medication is used to treat insomnia.

“I know exactly what happened in that debate,” Joe Biden’s son explained. “He flew around the world – basically the mileage that he could have flown around he world three times. He’s 81 years old. He’s tired as s—. They give him Ambien to be able to sleep. He gets up on the stage and he looks like he’s a deer in the headlights, and it feeds into every f—ing story that anybody wants to tell.”

During his only 2024 election debate against Donald Trump, Joe Biden appeared to struggle to complete his thoughts about various topics. Following the debate, fellow Democrats and even celebrities, including George Clooney, encouraged him to withdraw from the race.

Although he initially insisted he wouldn’t step down, Biden ended up dropping out of the race. He endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the race.

Joe Biden’s Son Speaks Out About His Father’s Age

During his appearance on the At Our Table podcast, Joe Biden’s son discussed his father’s aging in front of the American public.

“Yeah, Joe Biden did get old,” Hunter said. “He got old before our eyes… But you know what? A few changes does not mean that you do not have the mental capacity to be able to do your job.”

Hunter further discussed his father’s debate. “And when they saw him at the debate, it was awful,” he said. “And it was truly horrible.”

Just after he ripped into George Clooney for encouraging his father to step down in his op-ed in The New York Times, Hunter had more thoughts about the actor.

“I love George Clooney’s movies,” Hunter said. “But I don’t really give a s—about what he thinks about who should be the nominee of the Democratic Party.”

Hunter said he believed his father could have won the 2024 presidential election, but still made the right choice for Democrats. “I know that it wasn’t a mistake in that moment,” he said, adding that his father chose to “save the party” over saving himself.