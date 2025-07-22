Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Slams George Clooney Over 2024 Presidential Election Op-Ed

Refusing to hold back, Joe Biden’s son Hunter slammed George Clooney over his 2024 presidential election op-ed.

The actor wrote the piece for The New York Times last July, calling for the Democratic Party to replace Joe Biden as the 2024 Presidential Election nominee. The move shocked the political world as well as the Biden family.

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him,” Clooeny stated. “Believe in his character. Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced.”

However, he quickly stated, “But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.”

One year later, Joe Biden’s son refused to filter his thoughts about George Clooney, stating in his interview with Channel 5, “F— him! F— him and everybody around him. I don’t have to be f—ing nice.”

Continuing to rant about Clooney, Biden sided with the actor’s arch nemesis, Quentin Tarantino, who said he was not a “movie star.”

“I agree with Quentin Tarantino,” the miffed Biden stated. “F—ing George Clooney is not a f—ing actor. He’s a f—ing like…I don’t know what he is. He’s a brand.”

He then questioned why anyone would listen to Clooney. “What do you have to do with f—ing anything?” he asked. “What right do you have to step on a man who’s given… his f—ing life to the service of this country? And decide that you, George Clooney, are going to take out basically a full page ad in the f—ing New York Times.”

Joe Biden’s Son Has a Theory of Why George Clooney Was Upset With the Former President Before the Op-Ed

AS he spoke about George Clooney, Joe Biden’s son shared his theory about why the actor may have been upset with his father.

He believes that Clooney wasn’t happy with his father because he had criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) decision to obtain an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on war crime charges over the Gaza attacks. Clooney’s wife, Amal, was one of the legal experts recommending the warrant.

“He was b—ing to the White House staff, the senior staff, that he was so angry that the president would criticize the arrest warrant,” Hunter said. “He was very, very angry that my dad did not pay homage to her or something.”