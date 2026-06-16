Heidi Montag Refers to Husband Spencer Pratt as an ‘Inspiration’ Following His LA Mayoral Race Loss

Former The Hills castmate Heidi Montag is showing nothing but support for her husband Spencer Pratt after he was eliminated from the LA mayoral race.

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The singer/ex-reality TV star called her husband an “inspiration” in a post on X.

“I couldn’t love my husband more and be more proud of him,” she wrote. “What an inspiration, what a hero.”

Montag also wrote, “God bless America” and “So thankful to be born in America, this beautiful free country. Thank you God” in two other posts.

Montag’s posts were also made just days after a video of him conceding in the LA mayoral race.

“Angelenos are now stuck with two morons responsible for all their problems, and they have to choose between dumb and dumber,” he wrote, referring to the final two candidates, incumbent Karen Bass and councilwoman Nithya Raman. “That’s not a choice, that’s the machine protecting the machine.”

Pratt also stated in the video that Angelenos have “no idea” how “bad” things are going to get in the city.

“The city is a mess, and you’re about to reward the arsonists who torched the place with four more years of destruction,” he continued. “My goal hasn’t changed. I’ve been laser-focused on stopping these commie animals, and I will stop them.”

Bass and Raman will be facing off in LA’s general election on November 3.

Pratt Unites With Bass’ Brother to Sue Her Over the Handling of the 2025 Palisades Wildfires

Meanwhile, Pratt took to X over the weekend to announce he is teaming up with Bass’ brother, Kenneth, to sue her over the handling of the 2025 Palisades wildfires.

“I am proud to be teaming up with Karen Bass’ brother in suing his sister,” Pratt wrote. “For her reckless negligence that led to the destruction of our homes.”

The Hills alum further wrote, “I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn’t too awks. I know ours hasn’t been the same since last year…”

Kenneth and his wife, Cindy, recently filed a lawsuit against the city, the state, and other agencies over the handling of the wildfire. The couple notably suffered physical injuries and emotional distress as a result of the fire. Their Malibu home was also destroyed.

In a statement, a representative of Bass spoke about the situation. “There’s nothing new here — Mayor Bass has spoken of her brother’s loss publicly since January of 2025. Thousands of people are plaintiffs in this action, which names 18 public and private sector defendants. The City Attorney’s Office is responsible for defending the City and DWP in this lawsuit.”