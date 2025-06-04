joe-biden-opens-up-about-his-cancer-diagnosis

Weeks after it was announced that he was battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer, Joe Biden opens up about his latest health obstacle.

Videos by Suggest

The 46th President of the United States spoke to reporters about the diagnosis while attending a Memorial Day service in New Castle, Delaware, on May 30.

“Well, the prognosis is good, you know,” he told reporters, per ABC News. “We’re working on everything, it’s moving along. I feel good. All the folks are optimistic.”

CNN further reported that Joe Biden said his cancer treatment involves taking a daily pill over the next six weeks before starting another pill. He then shared that he is being treated by a “leading surgeon who was diagnosed with the same type of cancer three decades ago.”

“The expectation is we’re going to be able to beat this,” he declared. “It’s not in any organ, it’s in – my bones are strong, it hasn’t penetrated. So I’m feeling good.”

Joe Biden’s personal office released a statement on May 18, revealing that the former world leader was battling prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones. He previously experienced “increasing urinary symptoms” before speaking to his doctors.

Biden’s office noted that the cancer was characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5). It was noticed that the score “represents a more aggressive form of the disease.”

It was further noted that the cancer appeared to be “hormone-sensitive,” which allows for “effective management.”

Joe Biden Spoke Out About His Cancer Diagnosis on the 10th Anniversary of His Son Beau’s Death

Joe Biden’s remarks were made the same day he was reflecting on the loss of his son, Beau.

The former Delaware attorney general passed away from glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2015.

“I know for many of you, Memorial Day, like for us, is deeply personal,” he said during his Memorial Speech. “For the Bidens, this day is the 10th anniversary of the loss of my son, Beau, who spent a year in Iraq. And to be honest, it’s a hard day.”

He then said, “Being with all of you, quite frankly, makes things a little bit easier. It really does. So, thank you for allowing me to grieve with you.”

President Biden attended the service with Beau’s son, Robert “Hunter” Biden II, 18. The Biden family had a private Mass together on May 30.