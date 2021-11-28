Jobless Man Tells Wife To Stop Buying Formula Instead Of Dropping Netflix, Plus More Tales Of Revenge And Scandal

Some of life’s most outrageous stories exist online and thanks to internet forums like Reddit, we’ve got access to some of the best stories ever told. In one tale, a babysitter called the cops on a mom who was late coming home, but she had some second thoughts about if that was the best path to take.

Another story details what happened after an unemployed husband told his wife to stop buying baby formula instead of canceling the Netflix subscription that she pays for. Our last tale reveals a feud between two moms centered around allergies and a birthday cake.

Who’s in the right and who took matters too far? These Reddit stories feature people pushed to the edge, so it’s no wonder that emotions were running high, leading to some questionable decisions.

Babysitter Calls Police On Mom Who Was Late–Wonders If She Was In The Wrong

(Matt Gush/Shutterstock.com)

A babysitter had to make a difficult decision after a mother she sat for repeatedly showed up late, disrupting the sitter’s plans on multiple occasions. On the final night the sitter worked for the mom, the two had a written agreement that the mom would be home by 9pm. When midnight came and went without the mother showing up or answering her phone, the babysitter called the police.

At 3am, the sitter was woken up by a frantic phone call. See how the story ends, and why the babysitter wanted to know if she was wrong for calling the cops, click here.

Girl’s Best Friend Rushed To Hospital, Her Mom Accused Of Exacting Twisted Revenge

(Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com)

Two moms have beef over birthday cake in our next story. These moms’ daughters, who we call Emma and Kat, were the best of friends and happened to have opposite allergies. Emma was allergic to strawberries while Kat had a nut allergy that kept her from eating Nutella. Kat’s birthday party featured a strawberry theme that left Emma unable to eat any birthday cake. When Emma’s birthday came around, her mom baked her a Nutella cake that Kat mistakenly ate.

The sweet treat landed the little girl in the hospital and enraged her mom so much that she accused Emma’s family of purposefully making Kat sick out of revenge. Want more details? Click this link for the full story.

Unemployed Husband Says Wife Should Stop Buying Formula Instead Of Canceling Netflix

(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com)

Our final story features a disagreement between a husband and wife. The husband is unemployed and stays home with the couple’s toddler and new baby while the wife works. She sat down and went over the family’s budget and decided to cancel her husband’s streaming services in order to cut down on their monthly spending. After learning of her plans, the husband fired back with a suggestion of his own about where they should cut back instead, leading to a massive fight.

See how the wife reacted when the husband suggested she stop buying baby formula instead of canceling his Netflix subscription by clicking here.