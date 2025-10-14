Joan Jett and Billy Idol Mourn Death of ‘Legendary’ Rock Musician

Joan Jett and Billy Idol are honoring an iconic rock musician following his death.

Rockstar drummer Thommy Price has passed away. His wife, Stefunny, announced his death on Thursday via Facebook and Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of beloved husband, friend, and legendary musician Thommy Price,” she wrote alongside a recent snapshot. “A devoted husband and proud father and powerhouse drummer and songwriter, Thommy’s extraordinary career spanned decades, performing and recording with some of rock’s most iconic artists.”

“His energy, kindness, humor, and unmatched rhythm left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him and every stage he graced,” she added.

A cause of death was not disclosed. Price was 68.

According to Pop Culture, Price drummed for many prominent acts, including Billy Idol, Blue Öyster Cult, Ronnie Spector, Roger Daltrey, Scandal, The Psychedelic Furs, Debbie Harry, Ric Ocasek, Enrique Iglesias, and, for many years, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. He notably contributed to Scandal’s “The Warrior,” Jett’s “I Hate Myself for Loving You,” and also Idol’s album Rebel Yell.

Billy Idol and Joan Jett Pay Tribute to Prolific Rock Drummer Thommy Price

Meanwhile, Billy Idol paid tribute to Price on social media. Idol praised Price’s “immense talent and heart” and his contributions to Rebel Yell.

“Very sad to hear of Thommy Price’s passing yesterday,” Idol wrote alongside a throwback picture on Instagram Friday. “My condolences to his wife Stefunny, his daughter Brooklyn, and the many friends, family, and collaborators that knew and loved him.”

“Thommy was a fantastic musician and drummer who, in 1983, came in at the last minute and put his definitive stamp on my Rebel Yell album,” Idol added. “He helped us to bring it to an incredible finish and toured with us on the Rebel Yell and Whiplash Smile tours. He also spent many years playing with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.”

Jett also paid tribute to the prolific rock drummer.

“We lost a member of the Blackheart family- the one-of-a-kind Thommy Price,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video montage of Price performing.

“Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for 4 decades,” Jett added. “He was a drummer’s drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you, Thommy.”