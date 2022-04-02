Joan Collins Claims ‘Young Men Are Suffering’ Amid Rise Of ‘Anti-Maleness’

Joan Collins is 88 years old and has a lot on her mind. The Dynasty star fears for the men of Hollywood and doesn’t think they’re masculine enough. Here’s what she has to say.

A Collins Primer

Busting out of Paddington, London, Collins began acting as a teenager in the 1950s. She took bit roles in British films before coming to America. She starred in the cult classic The Land of the Pharaohs, and continuously starred in film and television for decades. She even starred in one of the highest regarded episodes of Star Trek ever, “The City on the Edge of Forever.”

After three decades in Hollywood, Collins landed her career-defining role. In 1981, she starred on Dynasty as vixen Alexis Carrington, later Alexis Carrington Colby. She won a Golden Globe for the show in 1982 and scored an Emmy nomination in 1984. She’s worked consistently since Dynasty’s 1989 finale, but none of her other roles made quite the same impact on the public conscious.

Pigeon-Holed

In an interview with the New York Times, Collins discusses exactly what happened. She freely admits that she hasn’t had a great role since the series ended. Collins says, “Casting directors say, ‘Oh, no, we can’t use Joan Collins in this vixen, bitch part, because it’s too obvious.’ And ‘Oh, no, we can’t have her in this other role. She can only do vixen bitches.’”

Her Thoughts On Men

With over seventy years in Hollywood as a sex symbol, Collins is in a unique position to discuss the #MeToo movement. Surprisingly, she’s more worried about men than women. “Sadly, I think that now young men are suffering from being labeled toxically masculine…because of this rise of anti-maleness.”

While this may sound odd, she still identifies as a proud feminist. “People say you didn’t burn your bra, you wear lipstick. So what? I’m very proud of being a woman.” Furthermore, she doesn’t like being called an actor. “What’s wrong with actress?…What’s wrong with mother? What’s wrong with woman? Girl? I don’t like having that word taken away.”

It’s important to note that Collins does not cite any examples in her statement. Instead, she broadly gestures at toxic masculinity and says it worries young men. One can’t help but wonder what exactly men can’t do anymore that they should be able to. Discussing anti-maleness is a slippery slope into the territory of misogyny.

As she approaches her 90s, Collins is still working. She’s starring alongside Denise Richards in Glow & Darkness, and has a few small film roles lined up. Her thoughts on anti-maleness aside, you have to commend her longevity.

