Joan Collins, 92, Stuns Poolside in Bold Swimwear

Joan Collins brought some serious “glamorous great-grandma” vibes in her latest social media post, showing off her impossibly perfect legs by the pool.

On Saturday, the Dynasty queen rocked a white swimsuit in a stunning Instagram snap from her South of France getaway. She paired the look with a bold red sun hat, turquoise jewelry, and a flawless maroon pedicure—because glamour never retires.

She sat cross-legged on a vibrant blue towel, a warm smile lighting up her face.

Collins might be in vacation mode, but she still dropped a hint about her “next move” in the caption.

“The producer is thinking of making a sequel to ‘Murder Between Friends.’ I played Francesca Carlyle, who is a TV star and also a private detective,” she wrote alongside the sizzling snap.

“Meanwhile, I’m relaxing in the South of France in 90° heat,” she continued, adding a fire emoji. “Thinking of my next move or next movie!”

Collins also thanked her stylist, Rene’ Horsch, her “dream team,” and her husband, Percy Gibson.

Joan Collins Claims She Never Had Any Work Done: ‘I Could Never Do That’

Of course, the nonagenarian’s legion of fans rushed to the comments section to gush over her summer snapshot.

“I am on holiday in my 40s, and I do not look nearly as youthful and beautiful as you. Iconic!” one fan wrote. “Absolutely love the colours you’re wearing, Joan! You look fabUlous!” another onlooker added. “You are a inspiration Queen,” a third fan wrote, adding several fire emojis.

Joan Collins back in June. (Image via her Instagram)

Of course, there’s always at least one theif of joy in the comments.

“Gorgeous but heavily filtered,” the jilted fan began. “Let’s be honest. Her skin in real life is not like this. Don’t appreciate unrealistic expectations for someone in her decade,” they added somewhat ironically, as their profile picture appears heavily filtered.

Meanwhile, Collins attributes her timeless appearance to a largely natural look, as she revealed in a 2023 interview with The Guardian.

“I’ve had nothing done,” she insisted to the outlet. “I couldn’t do all that.”

“First of all, I’m needle-phobic,” Collins added. “It was my mother who told me to moisturise and use night cream. I told my two girls, and both of them have fabulous skin. And stay out of the sun.”