Jimmy Kimmel Roasts Robert Downey Jr. About Past Drug Use During 2024 Oscars Monologue

The 2024 Oscar Awards took place on March 10. Famed comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the star-studded award event.

As part of his hosting duties, Kimmel was tasked with performing the opening monologue. During his monologue, the late-night television host took shots at several people. This included Robert Downy Jr. and his recovery from drug addiction.

He started by saying that Downy Jr. is “at one of the highest points of [his career]” but he did not stop there. “Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made? Look at him, he’s so handsome, so talented, he’s won every award there is to win,” Kimmel added.

Will Smith’s Oscars Slap Returns to Forefront

Nothing was off-limits during Kimmel’s monologue. He even referenced the 2022 Oscar Awards controversy where nominee Will Smith smacked host Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife.

“We want you to have fun, feel safe, and, most importantly, we want you to feel safe,” Kimmel said.

“So, we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

Jimmy Kimmel Slams Oscars for Greta Gerwig Snub

Kimmel as host of the biggest night in film also alluded to some of the year’s biggest blockbusters as well as the biggest flops. He slammed the academy for not giving director Greta Gerwig a nomination for best director.

“Now Barbie is a feminist icon, thanks to Greta Gerwig, who many believed deserved to be nominated for best director tonight,” Kimmel said.

“Hold on a second. I know you’re clapping, but you’re the ones who didn’t vote for her, by the way. Don’t act like you had nothing to do with this.”

He also poked fun at the Film Madame Webb which was one of the year’s most heavily promoted films that fell flat at the box office.

“It was also a great year for movies, despite the fact that everything stopped,” he said. “The people in this room somehow managed to come up with so many excellent films and memorable performances. This night is full of enormous talent, and untold potential, but so was ‘Madam Webb.’”