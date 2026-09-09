‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Cancellation Report Surfaces, But ABC Is Addressing the Situation

Some people are saying that Jimmy Kimmel will be hanging up his late night mic. However, ABC execs are saying that isn’t true.

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Page Six first reported that the newest season, which began on September 8, will be the last.

“His contract is not getting extended,” a source familiar with the situation told the outlet. If this is true, the show will end in May 2027.

However, a spokesperson for ABC told Page Six that the “information is inaccurate — any reports about the future of the show at this point are purely speculative.”

According to Page Six, Kimmel famously signs year-to-year deals. They offer him more flexibility, which is highly unusual.

While many may speculate that Kimmel’s departure may have something to do with his ongoing feud with Donald Trump, sources say that isn’t true.

The sources say that Disney’s new CEO, Josh D’Amaro isn’t afraid of politics.

“He’s not afraid of the administration…Josh isn’t folding,” the insider said.

What insiders are saying is that letting Kimmel go could be a cost cutting decision, and “it wouldn’t have anything to do with Trump.”

A source told TMZ that staff is talking and saying Kimmel has been working on pitching podcasts and other shows around Hollywood. They also claim that Kimmel has been openly talking about leaving the show eventually.

Kimmel started the show back in 2003, making him one of the longest running late night hosts.