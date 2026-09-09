Country Music Couple Welcomes Baby Girl

Country songs just got a little sweeter, now that there’s a new baby girl in town. Musicians Meghan Patrick and Mitchell Tenpenny welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

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The country music couple shared their first family photo on Instagram.

“Ember James Tenpenny made her grand entrance into our world on September 1st at 3:03 am and we are just in awe and so grateful that God chose us to be her parents. The last few days have been the most beautifully exhausting days and we are just trying to soak up every second with our sweet Emmy girl 💗,” Patrick wrote.

Patrick and Tenpenny shared that they were expecting their first child with an Instagram post on March 31. In the video, fans see the moment Patrick revealed she was pregnant to her husband, as well as the couple’s gender reveal.

“We’ve been blessed with the greatest gift of all this year! God is so good and always right on time… we can’t wait to be Mom and Dad 💗,” Tenpenny captioned the post.

Over the next few months, Patrick documented her pregnancy on social media as she continued to perform. But in May, she announced that she would be taking a break from touring.

“With a very heavy heart, I’ve made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of my shows for the year, starting in June. I’ll finish the last couple of shows I have this month, then I’ll be stepping away from touring for the rest of the year to focus on my family, my health, and this baby girl we prayed so hard for. I’ll still be making music, and honestly, I feel like I’m writing some of the best songs of my life right now. So I will not be disappearing or “quitting”, just doing things a little differently in the best way for not only the quality of my music, but also for my family,” she wrote.

And on August 21, Patrick released “Your Daddy’s Smile,” a song for her daughter.