‘The Voice’ Fires Music Legend After Coaching Since the Beginning

Music Legend Tom Jones is not coming back to the U.K. version of The Voice. And according to the icon, the decision was not his.

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Jones, best known for his 1960s hit “It’s Not Unusual,” judged the show from 2012 to 2015 and again on from 2017.

Tom Jones performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on July 27, 2021 in London. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage for ABA/Getty Images)

“To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience. ITV made this decision — obviously a while ago, and I was told just recently,” Jones wrote in an Instagram post.

“The reason given is because of a financial difficulty with insurance. They now say in the press they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show, and with a new coaching line-up there wouldn’t be a chair for me. They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that. So the only thing I know right now, is that there’s never a good time to fire an 86-year-old who’s still pretty good at his job. Sir Tom Jones.”

People aren’t happy with the decision.

“The best thing about being on The Voice was getting the chance to work with you @realsirtomjones . An absolute legend and a true gentleman. ❤️ The Voice won’t be the same without you,” The Voice UK contestant Karl Loxley commented.

“Ageism is Ageism…… dreadful decision. You have an all time incredible voice, a genuinely unique world class talent and an incredible judge…bringing depth, interest and charisma. Bring back Sir Tom Jones from the Green Green Grass of Home!” another person commented.

“How Bloody Dare They! I only watched because of you. Love the mix up of ages thats what made it interesting. And all your wonderful experience and stories @itv you need to think again. Older humans watch tv too!! Ffs!” someone else commented.