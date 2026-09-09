Legendary NBC Show Getting Movie Reboot, and a Major Comedian Is in Talks to Star

Warner Bros is getting ready to reboot the popular 1960s television show Get Smart. The film may have found its star, and the casting is definitely spot on.

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According to Deadline, John Mulaney is “eyeing” the role of Maxwell Smart.

Mulaney is a Critics Choice- and WGA Award-winning writer, comedian and actor. He recently became the first comedian to headline and sell out Wrigley Field. He is also gearing up for Mulaney Takes Manhattan, where he will headline at nine different iconic New York City venues.

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Currently, the “reimagining” is still in the early stages. But Now You See Me: Now You Don’t writer Seth Grahame-Smith is writing the script. Chuck Roven and Andrew Lazar are producing the project.

Get Smart, a spoof of James Bond movies, was created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry. The show, which aired from 1965 to 1970, spent its first four seasons on NBC before transferring to CBS for its final season.

Don Adams starred as agent Maxwell Smart (Agent 86) along with Barbara Feldon (Agent 99) and Edward Platt as the chief. The three work for Control, a secret U.S. government counterintelligence agency who is always battling evil org Kaos. Despite having the upper hand on Kaos, Smart always bumbled his way through their battles.

The original show earned seven Emmys during its run.

There was a made-for-TV sequel, Get Smart Again! starring Adams and Felton in 1989, and a failed revival series in 1995 that aired for seven episodes.

In 2008, Steve Carrell stepped into the role of the hapless Smart alongside Anne Hathaway, Alan Arkin and Dwayne Johnson in a film adaptation produced by Roven and Lazar.