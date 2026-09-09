’60s Pop Star Dies After ‘Short Illness’: Craig Douglas Was 85

Craig Douglas, the British pop singer who reached No. 1 with his 1959 recording of “Only Sixteen,” has died at 85 after a short illness.

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Douglas died peacefully at home on September 4. A spokesperson for his family broke the news to Country Press. They are requesting privacy during this trying time.

Born Terence Perkins in Newport on the Isle of Wight, Douglas first worked as a milkman. That job earned him the nickname “the singing milkman,” which became closely associated with him as he entered the entertainment industry.

Douglas won a local talent contest with Pat Boone’s “Love Letters in the Sand.” The victory led to a performance at a Newport variety show, where he attracted the attention of manager Bunny Lewis. Lewis helped develop Douglas as a performer and gave him the stage name that he would use throughout his career.

Craig Douglas Became A Number 1 Hit

Douglas signed with Top Rank Records in 1959 and quickly became one of Britain’s leading young pop singers. His breakthrough came with “Only Sixteen,” a cover of Sam Cooke’s song. Douglas recorded his version at Abbey Road Studios, and the song spent four weeks at No. 1 on the UK singles chart in July 1959.

He followed that success with several other major British hits. “Pretty Blue Eyes,” “The Heart of a Teenage Girl,” “A Hundred Pounds of Clay,” “Time,” and “When My Little Girl Is Smiling” all reached the UK Top 10.

He also moved into film and television. In 1962, Douglas appeared with Helen Shapiro in It’s Trad, Dad!, a musical film that captured the British pop scene shortly before the Beatles transformed it.

Douglas continued performing after his chart career declined. He appeared in stage shows and pantomimes and performed in clubs and on cruise ships. He also continued to release music. His later work included The Craig Douglas Project, which came out in 2013.

In 2009, osteoporosis forced Douglas to begin using a wheelchair, but the condition did not end his performing career. He continued to take the stage in later years.