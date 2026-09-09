NBC Show Rocked by 2nd Major Exit Ahead of Season Premiere

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look a little different this year. Two months after cast member Chloe Fineman announced that she was leaving after seven seasons, Martin Herlihy also won’t be returning.

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A source confirmed to Variety that Herlihy’s five-season run has come to an end.

Martin Herlihy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s ‘Roommates’ at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 13, 2026, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for Netflix)

After spending four seasons of the popular NBC show as a member of sketch trio Please Don’t Destroy, he was a writer for Season 51.

Please Don’t Destroy was broken up after the casting shakeup of SNL Season 50. In addition to Herlihy being moved to the writing staff, John Higgins left the show, and Ben Marshall moved to the main cast.

While he was writing, Herlihy appeared in sketches including “Blowing It” and “Green Flags.” He also appeared in a few “A Film by Martin Herlihy” pieces.

The comedy trio still tours, even if they are no longer on screen together. And Herlihy has appeared in films The Breadwinners, Roommates and The Running Man.

He also recently appeared in Happy Gilmore 2, which was co-written by his dad Tim Herlihy, a longtime Adam Sandler collaborator.