2 Dead in Crash, Including Musician Who ‘Suffered a Fatal Medical Event’ While Driving

Two people died after a head-on crash in Caledonia, Wisconsin, on August 26, including longtime Midwest musician Jack Grassel, whose wife said he suffered a medical event before the collision.

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Caledonia police said the crash happened around 3 p.m. near State Highway 31 and 5 Mile Road. Investigators determined that a silver Lincoln Town Car traveling south on Highway 31 crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a red Subaru Outback.

Grassel, 77, drove the Lincoln. Emergency crews took him to a Milwaukee-area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His obituary lists August 26 as his date of death.

An 83-year-old woman who rode in the Subaru also died from injuries sustained in the crash. The Subaru’s 65-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a 3-year-old child in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Jack Grassel Was An Acclaimed Musician

Grassel’s wife, singer Jill Jensen, told FOX6 that she reached the hospital and said goodbye to him before he died later that night.

In her own Facebook tribute, she said, “His closest family were there to say their loving goodbyes. I held him, stroked his hair, and whispered ‘I love you Jack’ as he took his last breath.”

She also wrote “It is now proven that Jack was not conscious and suffered a fatal medical event leading to the horrific collision. He never felt any pain. I am thankful beyond words for that.”

Grassel built a career in music that lasted more than seven decades. His obituary describes music as central to his life from childhood. He played multiple instruments and became particularly known for his guitar work.

He also devoted much of his career to education. In 1983, Grassel helped create the Music Occupations Department at Milwaukee Area Technical College, where he taught for 20 years. He later retired from the college but continued performing and working on music.

Grassel recorded 21 CDs, composed 70 pieces and wrote 23 instructional books, according to his obituary. He also received 12 industry awards and developed a three-neck guitar that combined bass guitar, six-string guitar and mandolin.