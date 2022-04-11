Does Jimmy Butler Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life

Jimmy Butler is one of the NBA’s most celebrated players. Since joining the Miami Heat in 2019, the six-time NBA All-star scored his 10th career triple-double, breaking the record previously set by LeBron James. But while Butler is a true force on the court, he’s much more reserved when it comes to his personal life. He keeps his private life out of the spotlight, making it difficult for fans to know who he is dating. So who is the lucky lady in Butler’s life? Is he married? Here’s what we know about the small forward’s romantic history.

Jimmy Butler Has A Daughter With Kaitlin Nowak

Butler become a dad in 2019, the same year he was traded to the Miami Heat. In fact, he missed the first three games of his debut NBA season with the Heat so he could be present for the birth of his daughter, Rylee. When he finally did get on the court, he scored an impressive 21 points, helping the team defeat the Atlanta Hawks.

“All good things,” Butler told the press in an interview after the game. “We won. Obviously, I’m a father. But I’m blessed beyond measure. I get to play basketball with some incredible guys, for an incredible organization. Life is good right now… It’s fun. Hell, I get to be a dad and I get to hoop.”

(Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Rylee’s mother is a woman named Kaitlin Nowak. Butler and Nowak have never publicly discussed their relationship and do no post about or follow each other on social media, so we don’t know if they are still together. But we do know that Butler’s own upbringing was rough—his father abandoned him when he was just a baby and his mother kicked him out of the house when he was 13 years old. Fortunately, the 32-year-old star has been able to a maintain relationship with both of his parents.

“It’s because I don’t ever want that to define me,” he said in a 2015 interview with Chicago magazine. “I hated it whenever it came up because that’s all anybody ever wanted to talk about. Like, that hasn’t gotten me to where I am today. I’m a great basketball player because of my work. I’m a good basketball player because of the people I have around me. And if I continue to be stuck in the past, then I won’t get any better. I won’t change, I’ll get stuck as that kid. That’s not who I am. I’m so far ahead of that. I don’t hold grudges. I still talk to my family. My mom. My father. We love each other. That’s never going to change.”

Jimmy Butler’s Dating History

While Butler shares a child with Nowak, his dating history is chock-full of rumored romances with famous women.

Miley Cyrus

(Liam Goodner / Shutterstock.com)

Back in 2013, there was talk that Butler was getting cozy with pop star Miley Cyrus after the basketball star was spotted at her B96 Summer Bash show. Nothing came of the rumors, however, so we assume it was just gossip.

Shay Mitchell

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

In 2016, TMZ reported that Butler was dating actress Shay Mitchell after they snapped shots of the pair together on a lunch date in Beverly Hills. The gossip site claimed that a “source” confirmed the couple were dating, but we don’t have any more information about the alleged relationship.

Kawahine Andrade

When Butler requested a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2018, there were rumors that it was due to the fact that Butler had an affair with teammate Karl-Anthony Towns’ then-girlfriend, Kawahine Andrade. But not long after the reports surfaced, both Andrade and Towns said that the rumors were false.

Selena Gomez

(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Though Selena Gomez prefers to keep her life offline these days, it was reported that she and Butler casually dated in 2020. A source told E! News that “They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time.”