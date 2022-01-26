Who Is Polly Jordan, Congressman Jim Jordan’s Long Time, Media-Shy Wife

Ohio Representative Jim Jordan is one of the biggest names in conservative politics, known for his chair positions in different caucuses and committees. However, what do we know about his wife, Polly?

Jim And Polly Have Been Together For Years

The two are childhood sweethearts, beginning their relationship when he was 13 and she was 14. Polly and Jim were introduced to each other by Polly’s brothers, who knew Jim from wrestling competitions. Jim wrestled all throughout high school and college, winning state championships all four years he was in high school and two NCAA titles while competing for the University of Wisconsin.

They tied the knot while Jim earned a master’s degree at Ohio State while also serving as an assistant coach for the school’s wrestling team. The couple celebrated 35 years of marriage last year. The Jordans share four children together: Rachel, Ben, Jessie, and Isaac. Isaac followed in his father’s footsteps, wrestling at the University of Wisconsin and now working as a coach for Indiana University’s wrestling team.

In a Facebook post celebrating their 25th anniversary, Jim wrote, “My wife Polly and I are celebrating 25 years of marriage today. It seems like just yesterday…So blessed to have her and our four children. Thanks for all of the well wishes!”

Polly’s Personal Life

Polly worked as an art teacher at a public school in the Graham Local School District in Saint Paris, Ohio. She is believed to be retired now, staying out of the limelight. Little is known about her, due to the fact that she doesn’t appear in public with her husband as often as other political couples.

Jim also does not typically mention Polly publicly, barring a handful of interviews. Polly also does not have a Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter account, and photos of her are hard to come by, as she is rarely featured in her husband’s social media posts. It seems she definitely appreciates her privacy, which is something we can all appreciate!

More Trending News

Who Is Ginger Luckey, Controversial Florida Republican Matt Gaetz’s Wife

Who Is Riley Roberts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Longtime Partner Who She Met In College

All About Alexandra Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s Documentary-Making Daughter