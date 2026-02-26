Jim Gordon Has Died

Jim “Boomer” Gordon, the massively popular host of The Point with Boomer Gordon on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, has passed away.

The 55-year-old died on Feb. 23 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host Jim Boomer Gordon,” SiriusXM NHL Network Radio wrote on X. “After a courageous battle with cancer, Boomer passed away this week, surrounded by his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by us all, on and off the air.”

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and SiriusXM NHL Network Radio host Jim Boomer Gordon. After a courageous battle with cancer, Boomer passed away this week surrounded by his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by us all, on and off the air. pic.twitter.com/7ogTXxWC2R — SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (@SiriusXMNHL) February 25, 2026

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Gordon earned his nickname from a colleague who thought he resembled former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dave “Boomer” Wells, according to Deadline. He began his career on the XM channel Home Ice as a producer for Phil Esposito’s show before the Hall of Famer transitioned to serving as the radio color commentator for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Jim ‘Boomer’ Gordon Joined SiriusXM NHL Network Radio Back in 2005

Gordon joined the channel in its early days in late 2005 and hosted his final episode of The Point with Boomer Gordon on Jan. 13. Despite undergoing chemotherapy, he managed to host the live show from 1-3 p.m. ET every day, except Fridays when he was in treatment. During his absences, Hahn stepped in as host.

Gordon, a big music fan, started The Point daily with Moby’s “Extreme Ways” and kicked off the second hour with The Rolling Stones’ “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking.” His bumper music often featured Canadian bands like The Tragically Hip, Our Lady Peace, and The Guess Who.

Colleagues and fans admired Gordon for his relaxed, straightforward delivery and well-informed, impartial opinions. In his popular “Dropping a Bomb” segment, he called out underperforming NHL players, complete with an explosion sound effect. According to his colleagues, many players stepped up their game soon after.

An outpouring of tributes for Jim “Boomer” Gordon followed SiriusXM’s announcement of his death.

“Rest in Peace. You were part of my daily hockey routine for as long as I remember,” one fan wrote on X. “RIP Boomer. You were one of the best, and you will be missed terribly,” another avid listener added. “There is going to be a great something missed over my car speakers every day…” a third fan wrote.

“Listened to Boomer daily during the pandemic driving around, and never stopped. Amazing radio talent. Will miss hearing him on The Point,” yet another mourning listener added.

Gordon is survived by his mother, Christine; his stepfather, David Peddle; his sisters, Susan and Heather; his brother-in-law, Ian Thornton; and several nieces and nephews.