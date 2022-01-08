Jillian Michaels’ Ex-Girlfriend Claims ‘Biggest Loser’ Star ‘Used To Spit On People’

Jillian Michaels is known for her tough love as a fitness trainer on The Biggest Loser, but ex-girlfriend Jackie Warner is claiming that she was just as tough in real life. The fellow trainer discussed their relationship on a recent podcast appearance, saying that Michaels even “used to spit on people.”

Jillian Michaels’ Ex: ‘I Couldn’t Take It’

“We’d get thrown out of nice restaurants because she was screaming loud, cursing, and I couldn’t take it,” Warner said on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild podcast. The couple dated in the ’90s, staying together for six and a half years. “I just was not the same. I mean, she used to spit on people,” she continued.

Eventually, Warner claimed, she couldn’t take being around Michaels anymore and the two split. “I couldn’t live with her. I couldn’t stand to hear her breathe in bed,” the trainer remembered. “I mean, it got so bad when she got on my nerves so much that I could not do day-to-day with her.”

In addition to the difference in personalities, Warner said that the seven-year age gap also had a hand in their breakup. “The age difference and her making really bad decisions and quite frankly, her just not being a good girl, she just wasn’t a good girl,” Warner said. “And I did bad things, but I’ve always been a good girl.”

Michaels is currently dating DeShanna Marie Minuto. The two got engaged in November 2021 after being together for three years. She was previously engaged to Heidi Rhoades from 2015 to 2018, and the pair share a daughter, Lukensia, 12, and a son, Phoenix, 9.

Jackie Warner’s Own Struggles

In addition to talking about her relationship with Jillian Michaels, Warner also opened up about her own troubles. Warner was arrested in 2017 for driving under the influence and she shared that it “destroyed” her life.

“What happened to me when I was 50 was I took an Ambien and woke up handcuffed in jail,” she said. “I took an Ambien to go to sleep. I’m not kidding about this — this happened when I was 50.”

“It destroyed my life,” she continued. “It completely destroyed my life. I had so many positive things going on. So I can’t sleep. I’ve never been able to sleep, except when I moved here to Ohio because I don’t have to worry so much.”

She claims that she had not consumed any alcohol but had “blacked out” while on the medication. “I went, apparently blacked out, got in my car, drove to the 7-Eleven, got some food, got back in my car, and I was filmed doing it,” Warner shared. “So I was on TMZ the next day. And I got arrested at gunpoint with this really horrible cop.”

“I mean, I was driving a Porsche. I don’t look dangerous. And if you looked at me for two seconds, you see that I was not even there. I have no memory of this,” she continued. Warner struck a plea deal that included two years of probation, an alcohol education course, and a fine.