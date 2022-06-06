Jill Biden Mocked For Unknowingly Using Obscene Slang In Interview

Dr. Jill Biden accidentally used a slang word with a pretty obscene meaning while speaking about her relationship with her husband, President Joe Biden, in a recent interview. The First Lady admitted that while she and the president always support each other, they inevitably fight just like any other couple. The couple’s cutesy nickname for those moments of conflict has another, dirtier, meaning, however.

Jill Biden’s Accidentally Obscene Confession

Jill Biden sat down with Harper’s Bazaar for an interview published late last month where the First Lady gave some intimate details about her marriage with Joe Biden. As his wife of 45 years, Jill is indisputably one of Joe’s biggest cheerleaders. She told the outlet, “I try to be a support for Joe because I don’t know how many people are saying to him, ‘That was great. That was brilliant.’ I try to be that person for him.”

She’s especially empathetic to her husband after seeing how much criticism he’s faced during his first year in office. “Some days, I see Joe and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know how you’re doing it,’” Jill explained, adding, “It’s the pandemic and then it’s the war and then it’s the economy and then it’s the gas prices. You feel like you’re being slammed.”

Plenty Of Spousal Fights For President Joe Biden

Despite her full-throated support for Joe, Jill admits that the two have learned that fighting is inevitable. That’s hard to deal with when you’re constantly surrounded by Secret Service agents. In order to avoid awkward, public squabbles with their spouse in front of so many witnesses, Jill and Joe Biden would fight it out over text.

Jill recalled recently sending Joe a text and getting his response back. “Joe said, ‘You realize that’s going to go down in history. There will be a record of that.’” She smiled. “I won’t tell you what I called him that time.” They called this method “fexting,” which sounds cute until you run the phrase through Google.

What Does ‘Fexting’ Actually Mean?

According to Urban Dictionary, the term stands for “f*cking while texting,” or “sexting” as it used to be called. It can also mean fake texting someone, as in pressing random spots on your phone screen to make it look like you’re texting someone.

Perhaps Jill should have run the phrase by a younger family member or trusted friend before talking about it in the interview to make sure there were no alternative meanings that could come back to embarrass her, but it’s just an innocent mistake.

We wonder if the first couple will continue using the slang that served them so well throughout Joe’s vice presidency and into his first presidential term now that they know its true meaning. Hopefully, this experience doesn’t keep them from making up their own lingo; it’s one of the most fun parts of being part of a couple.

