JFK’s Only Grandson Reveals Congressional Run Plans

As other members of the Kennedy family continue to encourage RFK Jr to step down as Secretary of Health and Human Services, JFK’s only grandson, Jack Schlossberg, says he’s taken formal steps to explore a run for Congress in New York.

Videos by Suggest

In a Sept. 7 social media post, Schlossberg, who is the son of Caroline Kenney and Edwin Schlssberg, revealed he has “formed an exploratory committee,” referring to a possible congressional run. The remark was made just days after New York Rep. Jerry Nadler announced he would not seek re-election.

“JBKS IDEAS CONGRESS NY-12,” he wrote. “PROPORTIONATE ECONOMIC RETALIATION. PLAN: Withhold tax revenues unless and until NEW YORKERS GET PAID BACK AND PROTECTED.”

As part of his political platform, Schlossberg said if he wins the seat, he will restore prior authorized and appropriated funding. “Trump’s GOP cancelled billions that would’ve HELPED OUR CITY,” he stated. “And Congress already authorized. F— THAT.”

Among his other political promises was saying no to his cousin, RFK Jr. “No $$ until RFK JR brings back PUBLIC HEALTH POLICIES that NYC RELIES ON,” Jack continued. “F— HIM, we are most vulnerable to the assault on science.”

Schlossberg previously was a speaker at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. He started working for Vogue as a political correspondent last year after graduating from Harvard Law School and passing the bar exam.

New York Rep. Nadler Has Some Thoughts About the Grandson of JFK Running For His Congressional Seat

Following the news that he wouldn’t be running for re-election, Nadler shared his thoughts about the grandson of JFK running for his Congressional seat.

Nadler was first elected to Congress in 1992.

“Well, there’s nothing particularly good or bad about a Kennedy holding my seat,” he told CNN’s Kate Bolduan last week. But the Kennedy, unlike Schlossberg, should be somebody with a record of public service, a record of pubic accomplishment, and he doesn’t have one.”

“And so, I don’t think he’s going to be a candidate in the end,” Nadler continued. “And he certainly is not going to be a major candidate. There will be major candidates.”

If Schlossberg runs, he will be going up against Assemblyman and Nadler’s former aide Micah Lasher. He will also go up against Liam Elkind, who previously criticized Nadler for not being tougher on President Trump.