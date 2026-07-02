popular-singer-reveals-pregnancy

An indie darling’s lead singer is officially singing for two, confirming her pregnancy with the band’s guitarist and debuting a baby bump.

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Michelle Zauner, 37, the frontperson of Japanese Breakfast, announced on Instagram on June 8 that she is expecting her first child with her husband and bandmate, guitarist Peter Bradley, 39.

“Jpreggie!” Zauner wrote alongside a photo of the couple on stage at the 2026 Governors Ball in New York. The “Be Sweet” singer proudly debuted her bump in a green, stomach-baring cardigan, proving that Japanese Breakfast is officially prepping a table for three.

Of course, fans jumped to the comments section of the pregancy reveal post to share all of the adorbs.

“Jpreggie. Mr Breakfast. Baby Breakfast,” one top comment read. “Nobody knows how much this means to me,” another fan gushed. “My close personal friends Michelle and Peter are having a baby; this is huge,” another fan casually threw in.

Zauner and Bradley tied the knot back in 2014, giving them over a decade to perfect their harmony. And honestly, considering she’s the voice behind a song called “Road Head,” their off-stage chemistry was never really in doubt.

A very pregnant Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs at Stern Grove on June 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

“We don’t fight very often,” the singer gushed to PEOPLE last year. “I think it’s probably more challenging for him than it is for me because I can be just violently honest with him in this way that I maybe would be more careful with other people’s feelings about.”

Zauner has admitted she has absolutely no filter when it comes to shutting down Bradley’s less-than-stellar ideas… sounds like they’ll have some fun picking the baby’s name.





