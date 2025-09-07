Members of the Kennedy Family Encourage RFK Jr. to Resign Following Bombshell Senate Finance Committee Hearing

Following his less-than-stellar hearing with the Senate Finance Committee, members of the Kennedy family are encouraging RFK Jr. to resign as the US Secretary of Health and Human Services.

During the hearing on Sept. 4, RFK Jr. was grilled by members of the Senate about his anti-vaccine views and general mistrust of modern-day medicine. Some of the Senate members even pointed out RFK Jr.’s false claims about the COVID-19 vaccine and Operation Warp Speed.

He was also questioned about the recent turmoil within the Department of Health and Human Services, which included the firing of CDC director Susan Monarez.

In a statement on X, Joe Kennedy III called his uncle “a threat to the health and wellbeing of every American.” He further pointed out that “protecting the public of our country and its people” is RFK Jr.’s job.

“At yesterday’s hearing, he chose to do the opposite,” the former US representative stated. “To dismiss science, mislead the public, sideline experts, and sow confusion.”

Joe Kennedy III continued to criticize RFK Jr., “None of us will be spared the pain he is inflicting. It doesn’t matter how rich or powerful you are or what state you live in – the heartbreak of watching a loved one fall ill knows no borders.”

“The challenges before us – from disease outbreaks to mental health crises – demand moral clarity, scientific expertise, and leadership rooted in fact. Those values are not present in the Secretary’s office. He must resign.”

Kerry Kennedy Also Encourages Her Brother RFK Jr. to Resign

Following her nephew’s scorching statement, Kerry Kennedy also publicly encourages her brother, RFK Jr., to resign.

In her own statement, Kerry highlighted the importance of vaccines, despite her brother’s infamous views.

“The first smallpox vaccine was developed in 1976,” she shared. “Since then, countless vaccines have been developed and saved millions of lives. Vaccines work. This is not up for debate.”

She continued by stating, “Medical decisions belong in the hands of trained and licensed professionals, not incompetent and misguided leadership. The decimation of critical institutions, like the NIH and the CDC, will lead to the loss of innocent lives. This means that children, mothers, fathers, and those you love are at risk now, like never before.”

Kerry then said that she stands with those in the medical and scientific committees who have had to “set aside their vital work to speak truth to the power to keep the public safe.”

“Enough is enough,” she declared. “Secretary Kennedy must resign. Now.”