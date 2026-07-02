Late ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack’s Brother Dies in Reported Suicide — 6 Years After She Took Her Own Life

Paul Flack, brother of former Love Island U.K. host Caroline Flack, has died six years after her suicide.

Videos by Suggest

The Daily Mail reported that the 55-year-old was found unresponsive at his home in Norwich, England, on June 21, and later died in the hospital. A provisional post-mortem indicates he also died by suicide.

The Norfolk Coroner’s Court confirmed that a hearing into his death opened on June 29, with another scheduled for October 23.

Paul, a graphic designer, is survived by his partner and two children.

Paul Flack (far right) alongside family members in 2024. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

Paul’s final Instagram post honored his sister. In August 2020, six months after Caroline’s death, he shared a childhood photo of her with the caption: “This will be my last post here. May those who know feel shame for eternity. Love you Caroline.”

Caroline Flack Took Her Own Life After an Alleged Domestic Dispute

Caroline Flack became one of the UK’s most recognizable TV personalities, hosting The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and its spinoff shows. She won Strictly Come Dancing, earned a BAFTA award, and performed as Roxie Hart in Chicago’s West End production.

Flack hosted Love Island U.K. from 2015 to 2019 before her death on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 40. She was found dead at her London apartment, and the Poplar Coroner’s Court confirmed that police and paramedics were unable to revive her.

Caroline Flack in 2019. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Per The Daily Mail, at the time of her death, Caroline Flack was in a relationship with Lewis Burton and faced accusations of assaulting him with a mobile phone during an argument over suspected infidelity. After Burton threatened to call the police, a distressed Flack reportedly injured herself before officers arrived.

Although Burton’s head injury did not require medical attention, Flack was hospitalized for 12 hours. She was subsequently charged in connection with the incident. When the case proceeded despite Burton withdrawing his complaint, Flack took her own life.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.