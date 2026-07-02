’90s R&B Star Gets Engaged

A ’90s R&B icon has officially left the dating market by going the ever-romantic “vintage and complementary” approach, getting engaged to someone 27 years younger.

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Indeed, 55-year-old Ginuwine (real name Elgin Lumpkin) has decided to make it official with 28-year-old Miami realtor Jannette Escartin, according to TMZ.

Escartin confirmed the news on June 30, sharing that the “Pony” hitmaker asked her to ride off into the sunset during a D.C. trip a couple of weeks ago. Of course, she said yes.

Apparently, the couple has been quietly keeping their love story under wraps since meeting in South Florida a couple of years ago. Now that the cat’s out of the bag, the two say they’re head over heels and couldn’t be happier about taking the plunge.

As a father of seven, Ginuwine has been keeping his personal life on the down-low lately, so this surprise engagement has fans doing a double take. His most high-profile relationship was with rapper Solé. They tied the knot in 2003 (when Escartin was probably in pre-school!) and called it quits in 2015. However, the former couple kept things civil enough to successfully co-parent their blended family.

’90s R&B favorite Ginuwine performing in 2025. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

So far, the happily engaged couple haven’t announced any wedding plans. For now, they seem to be enjoying that engagement glow.