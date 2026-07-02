Tragic Details Released in Death of ‘The Wire’ Actor James Ransone

New details have emerged surrounding the death of James Ransone, the popular actor known for his roles in The Wire and It: Chapter Two.

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According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner report obtained by outlets like TMZ and Entertainment Weekly, new findings have come to light regarding the 46-year-old actor’s death by suicide in December 2025.

The report notes that Ransone had a history of suicidal ideation but no prior attempts. Before his death, the actor had expressed wanting to end his life, stating he needed to be hospitalized for “unspecified mental health issues.”

Last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 19, Ransone was later found unresponsive in a shed. Paramedics responded to a 911 call and pronounced him dead at 2:25 p.m.

Prescription medications were found at the scene, along with “multiple small white pouches” in the actor’s mouth. However, the report noted that Ransone had no history of drug or alcohol use. No drug paraphernalia was discovered at the scene.

The Medical Examiner’s report indicated that no suicide note was found at the scene and that there were no signs of foul play.

James Ransone Became a Fan Favorite on ‘The Wire’ Before Enjoying a Prolific Career in Horror Films

Born in 1979, Ransone began his acting career in 2001 with roles in the TV shows Ed and Third Watch. He landed his breakout role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Wire. On the popular show, he played Ziggy Sobotka, a dock worker and gangster.

James Ransone alongside his ‘The Wire’ co-star Wendell Pierce in 2008. (Photo by JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)



Ransone also became a recognizable face in the horror genre, taking on several high-profile roles. He played adult Eddie Kaspbrak in the horror blockbuster It: Chapter Two (2019). He also appeared in Sinister, Sinister 2, The Black Phone, and The Black Phone 2.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.