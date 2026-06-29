77 Dogs Found Starving In Home Of Champion Dog Breeder

A former champion dog breeder in Wales has received a 10-year ban on owning dogs after authorities discovered 77 neglected animals living in severe distress at her home, bringing an end to a case that animal welfare officials described as one of the most harrowing they have encountered.

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Lynda Cooper, 74, pleaded guilty to 11 animal welfare offenses and to breeding dogs without a license. Cardiff Crown Court sentenced her to a 12-month prison term, suspended for two years, and ordered her to pay more than £10,000 in costs and surcharges. The court also prohibited her from keeping dogs for the next decade.

Lynda Cooper Was A Crufts Serial Winner

Cooper previously earned recognition in the dog show world after winning six awards with her Bracco Italiano, Carlos, at the 2016 Crufts competition. She also held a dog breeding license between 2022 and 2023 before authorities began investigating complaints about her property in Pontypool, Wales.

Officials from Torfaen County Borough Council first received complaints in July 2024 alleging concerns about animal welfare and suspected illegal breeding. The case moved to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after investigators reported that they could not initially gain access to the property. Authorities later obtained a warrant and removed dozens of dogs from the home.

Inspectors found puppies suffering from malnutrition, while many adult dogs showed signs of severe neglect, including advanced dental disease, chronic ear infections, muscle loss, and poor mobility.

Hope Rescue, the animal welfare organization that cared for many of the dogs, reported that six older animals had to be euthanized because their health had deteriorated beyond recovery. The surviving dogs entered rehabilitation before many found new homes.

Sara Rosser, head of operations at Hope Rescue, described the case as one of the organization’s most difficult. She said many younger dogs had never experienced life outside the property and required extensive rehabilitation to adjust to everyday surroundings.

Hope Rescue founder Vanessa Waddon said the organization remains committed to rehoming the surviving dogs while continuing to advocate for stronger breeding regulations and enforcement measures in Wales.