jewel-rocks-bold-black-swim-outfit-in-new-selfies

Pop singer Jewel, proving that age is merely a state of mind, treated her fans to a recap of her summer escapades, complete with a swimsuit reveal that flaunted her toned figure.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old “Foolish Games” singer took to Instagram to share a massive photo dump with her followers.

She starts off sweet, sipping tea in the first pic—but things heat up in the second.

Jewel strikes a pose in a sleek black one-piece, flexing her bicep in front of the mirror. Still, it’s those killer thigh muscles that truly steal the spotlight.

Image via Instagram / Jewel

In the caption, the veteran singer revealed she’s been lifting more than just her voice lately…

“Summer recap: more travel, more lifting (because, 51 and gotta keep that muscle and bone up), more time with family and loved ones, more painting … more adventure, more joy …” the “Hands” singer wrote.

Jewel Reveals the Secret to Her Killer Legs

Of course, fans rushed to the comments section to lavish praise on Jewel’s killer physique.

“Did not have Jewel getting ripped on my bingo card, but I am here for it. Bravo and keep it up 💪🏼💪🏼.. also, every one of those fits 🤌🏼🤌🏼,” one top comment read.

“Yes, amazing strong body!!! But also skincare secrets?!? Wow!!! Tell me all the things!!” a second fan added.

“Omg! Look at your legs!🔥 What are you doing? I want legs like that!😮,” yet another fan gushed.

Jewel deemed to come down from her pop queen throne to reply to her fan’s question.

“Mix of an old 1980s Calenetics workout (anyone else have the VHS tape as a kid?!), hot yoga, hiking, and lifting,” she replied.

There you go, guys and gals over 50. No excuses!

Jewel’s photo carousel included a shot of her in a navy blue bikini, standing on a dock against a backdrop of crystal-blue water.

Image via Instagram / Jewel

She also shared a glimpse of her ongoing paintings and several photos of her spending quality time with family.