Jewel Breaks Silence on Kevin Costner Dating Rumors After Photos Surface

Jewel is ready to share some thoughts about the Kevin Costner dating rumors circulating for the past few months.

During a recent interview with ELLE, the singer and songwriter shared her thoughts about the famed actor. “He’s a great person,” she stated. The publication pointed out that Jewel was noticeably blushing while discussing the dating rumors.

“The public fascination is intense for sure,” she declared.

In early December 2023, the Who Will Save Your Soul songstress was spotted with the Yellowstone star while vacationing on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

The duo was on the island for a tennis fundraiser by Jewel’s Inspiring Children Foundation. The singer also tagged Costner in an Instagram post about the event.

“Every year, my foundation [Inspiring Children] and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event with [Richard Branson] to raise funds for our kids,” she wrote. “Amazing players like [Genie Bouchard] come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… It’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest, and play [with] my son!”

Jewel also shared that Kevin Costner came to the event to mentor the children in attendance. “Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

A source who was present at the event told TMZ something was going on between Jewel and Kevin Costner. The media outlet published a series of photos featuring Jewel and Costner on the island. “They were flirty. And when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Another source pointed out, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Insiders Say Richard Branson Is ‘Responsible’ For Setting Up Jewel and Kevin Costner

Meanwhile, insiders told the Daily Mail that Richard Branson is responsible for the rumored romance between Jewel and Kevin Costner.

“[Jewel] has been a friend of Branson’s for years,” the sources said. “And he has been a close friend of Kevin’s since the 1990s.”

The sources also shared that the “hookup” between Jewel and Kevin Costner happened “organically.”

“They hit it off well and Jewel seems to be happy about it.”

At the time, Jewel and Costner were “not serious.”

The relationship rumors started circulating less than a year after Kevin Costner split from his wife Christine. They had been together for nearly 20 years and share three children. They finalized their divorce in early 2024.

Jewel was previously married to professional rodeo cowboy, Ty Murray, from 2008 to 2014. They share a son.