Jethro Tull Founding Member Has Died: Mick Abrahams Was 82

A Jethro Tull founding member has sadly passed away. Frontman Ian Anderson confirmed that original guitarist Mick Abrahams passed away.

The musician died on December 19. He was 82 years old.

Taking to the Jethro Tull website, Anderson mourned the loss of Mick. He revealed that Mick has been in poor health for years.

He wrote, “It is with great sadness that we learned yesterday of the passing of Jethro Tull founding member Mick Abrahams. Mick had endured worsening ill health for the last 15 years leaving him finally unable to perform or interact socially to any degree. I spoke to Clive Bunker from the Choir of Southwark Cathedral to get confirmation that the reports earlier in the day were, in fact, correct. And, yes – Clive had received a phone call from Mick’s family to communicate the sad news.”

Anderson gave credit where credit was due. He credited Mick with playing an important part in making Jethro Tull what the band would ultimately become.

Jethro Tull Musician

He explained, “As a strong vocalist and experienced, powerful and lyrical guitarist, Mick commanded the stage in his rendition of Cat Squirrel at the Marquee Club and every show we did together – even when we supported Cream on one occasion! As his party piece, Mick continued to add to and develop those musical ideas into a tour de force display of his instrumental talents for the rest of his performing days.”

He also reflected on some fond memories they had together ,such as sharing a twin-bunk cabin in a ferry in 1968. Anderson wrote “Fat Man” during that trip. The musician also addressed their eventual falling out.

He continued, “But we played together and collaborated on a few things in the following years and the mutual respect we enjoyed was a lasting link to those formative Tull years. Mick is remembered as much for Blodwyn Pig and his own off-shoot bands as he is for the Tull days. In Blodwyn Pig, they even managed to get him on a plane to the USA (suitably tranquillised due to his terror of flying). Tull’s hectic schedule of US and World tours would not have suited Mick at all. He was a homebody who liked to gig around the home counties and sleep in his own bed most of the time. These days, I feel pretty much the same way…”