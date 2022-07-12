Jessica Simpson Writes Empowering Message To Herself In Honor Of Her Birthday

Some people dread their birthdays and turning one year older, but Jessica Simpson doesn’t seem to be one of those people! The star recently shared an inspiring Instagram post to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Simpson: ‘I Am Humbled And Honored To Finally Be My Own Best Friend’

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart,” Simpson captioned a glamorous shot of herself in a black dress, posing outside under the moon.

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades,” she continued. “Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

She concluded, “I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Fan Reactions: ‘You Are An Inspirational Light’

The comment section quickly filled with friends and followers wishing her a happy birthday, as well as appreciation for her inspiring message. “forties = FREEDOM,” one person agreed. “you look incredible!!!”

“Happy birthday—you are an inspirational light,” someone commented. Another wrote, “I love this, Jessica. Happy 42. Thank you for the music and sharing your story over the years.” One fan added, “Self-confidence, a beautiful trait, Jessica, this is very important for each of us…….”

Recent Family Fun In Texas

In addition to her lengthy birthday post, Simpson also shared inside looks at her party through her Instagram stories. The actress uploaded photos and videos of herself blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, a birthday gift of donuts from her 9-year-old son Ace, and celebrations with her husband, Eric Johnson, and parents, Tina and Joe Simpson.

This wasn’t the only big celebration Simpson took part in this summer. She also shared photos from her family’s Fourth of July weekend on Lake Austin in Texas. “We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins,” she captioned a post from the trip. “It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week.” From holiday fun to birthday parties, it looks like Simpson has a lot to celebrate these days!

